Most Beautiful Train Journey In India: Kalka Shimla toy train

Kalka to Shimla through toy train offers a grand view of pine-covered hilltops, flora and fauna, and the typical picture which makes the hills, queen of hills. The toy train is the best mode of transport to explore the treasuries of great Himalayas. Toy train has now come under the world heritage list of UNESCO and stands at fourth rank. It fascinates the visitors and there is no going back to their native places. The scenic beauty which starts from Kalka to Shimla is thrilling and wonderful throughout the route.

Time taken by tiny toy train to reach Shimla is around 5-6 hours. The Kalka Shimla route is 96 km long, including 103 tunnels except for one which no longer exists. The Kalka Shimla train track is a narrow gauge. Every tunnel has its own story. The longest tunnel of Barog will take around 3 minutes to reach the other end. Visitors will also come across the artful humped bridges. The toy train ride covers main passenger points such as Dharampur, Solan, Kandaghat, Barog, Taradevi, Summer hill and Shimla.