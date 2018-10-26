Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Priyanka-Nick wedding clash with dates of Deepika-Ranveer Reception

The wedding will take place on November 30 and the three-day long functions include a sangeet ceremony on November 29 and a reception on December 1.

Oct 26, 2018, 08:20 am IST
Less than a minute

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have just announced in the sweetest manner that are going to tie the knot on November 14 and 15 and buzz is that the wedding will take place at Lake Como, Italy.

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas who shared the good news of their roka ceremony on August 18 are rumoured to have a royal wedding in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan Palace in the end of November.

We have learned that for a Priyanka-Nick wedding, the invitation cards have already been sent out to the invitees. “The wedding will take place on November 30 and the three-day long functions include a sangeet ceremony on November 29 and a reception on December 1. They have invited a select guest list of 110 people including relatives and close friends,” informs a source, adding that the sangeet ceremony and the bachelor’s night will take place at the Mehrangarh Fort.

