Rahul Easwar is Gearing Up For Another Protest With Walkie Talkies to Coordinate their Actions

Rahul Easwar has been in the centre of all the controversies, ever since the Supreme Court verdict allowed women of all ages to enter Sabarimala. He was arrested for allegedly stopping duty bound officers from doing their duty and is on bail now. But then he ran into further trouble by revealing his ‘PLAN B’ which was to shed blood in Sannidahanam and force the temple to be closed, if young women entered.

With temple to be opened on Vrichikam 1, Rahul is gearing up for a new protest, it seems. Rahul has put an instagram post which gives you the impression that he is to bounce back with bigger protests and might have more tech support this time.

His instagram post titled “rahuleaswarBack after 7 days of Jail & 6 days of “Nirahara Satyagraha” (fasting)” says “Getting ready for a Battle in the Mountains. Walkie Talkies for Communication for our #Ayyappa devotees , Tribal bros & sis Thanks for support from our Muslim & Christian bros”. One can only imagine what he is upto.

Earlier, while revealing his plan B, Rahul had said that “A team of 20 was ready to shed blood in the temple by making a cut in their own arms. This was our plan B. Not just the government, even we need plan B and Plan C. If the abode of Ayyappa is made impured by blood or urine, the temple can be closed for three days without anybody’s permission. Considering this possibility, the team of 20 was standby. Even in the days ahead, such a team will be ready to do the same at Sannidhanam”.