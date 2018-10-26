KeralaLatest News

Ramesh Chennithala Requests Governor to Allow Invesigation Against C.M Pinarayi Vijayan

Oct 26, 2018, 09:15 pm IST
The leader of Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala has requested Governor of Kerala to allow an investigation against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Brewery case. There was a big political storm gathering in Kerala over the LDF government’s decision to issue licences to a proposed distillery and three breweries a few weeks ago.

The breweries were to come up in the districts of Kannur, Palakkad and Ernakulam and the distillery in Thrissur. The move was kept secret till the Opposition Congress exposed it.

Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan had come out aggressively defending the decision of granting the license to breweries and one bottling & blending plant. But then, the CM had completely backed off from the decision, withdrawing the license.

Earlier, Ramesh had sent three letters to Governor demanding an inquiry against Pinarayi Vijayan. But when the government had withdrawn the license, Ramesh wanted to start an investigation against Vijayan using section 15 of the law against corruption, that says even the attempt to involve in corruption can be looked upon as an instance of corruption.

But Governor has not made any move and it is under this circumstance that Ramesh gave another request to Governor.

