Security forces Kill 2 Militants in Sopore Encounter

A soldier was martyred following an encounter between terrorists and security forces in north Kashmir’s Sopore on Friday. According to news reports, two terrorists were also killed in the gunfire. The police chief said that the exchange of firing has stopped and search operation has been launched to recover the bodies. Also, the identity of the slain militants was yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the killing of two militants, authorities have directed that all colleges and higher secondary schools in Baramulla and Sopore be closed.

Early this morning, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pazalpora village of Dangiwacha town in the north Kashmir district after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.