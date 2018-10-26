Spicy Chicken Masala: Recipe

A quick and easy chicken dish.
Ingredients Of Spicy Chicken Masala
- 2 Tbsp Mustard oil
- 2 Tbsp Curry leaves
- 1 tsp Kalonjee
- 1 tsp Saunf
- 2 tsp Garlic
- 1 Cup Onion, chopped
- 1 Cup Tomatoes, chopped
- 1/2 tsp Ginger
- 5 Nos Green Chillies
- 1 Kg Boneless Chicken
- 1 tsp Salt
- 1 tsp Tomato puree
- 1 Tbsp Red chilli powder
- 1 tsp Cumin powder
- 1 tsp Black salt
- 1 tsp Peppercorn (crushed)
- 1 Cup Water
- 1 Tbsp Mint
- 1 Cup Coriander
How to Make Spicy Chicken Masala
- Heat mustard oil in a pan.
- Add curry leaves and fry on a low flame.
- Take out the fried curry leaves and put kalonjee, saunf and garlic in the same oil. Roast them together until yellowish-brown.
- Now add chopped onion and mix them until golden brown.
- Add tomato puree, ginger and green chillies to the pan and mix well.
- Cover the pan and let it cook for a while.
- Now open the pan and add the boneless chicken pieces to the cooked masala.
- Mix the chicken thoroughly to coat it well with the masala.
- Add some salt and tomato puree. Stir well.
- Bring to simmer, and add red chilli powder, cumin powder, black salt and crushed peppercorn. Mix well.
- Add a cup of water and let it cook till simmer.
- Put a cup of mint leaves followed by coriander leaves. Mix thoroughly.
- Add the fried curry leaves in the end. Mix well and cook till simmer.
- Serve hot with little garnishing of coriander leaves on top.
