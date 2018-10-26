Latest NewsRecipe

Spicy Chicken Masala: Recipe

Oct 26, 2018, 03:41 pm IST
1 minute read

A quick and easy chicken dish.

Ingredients Of Spicy Chicken Masala

  • 2 Tbsp Mustard oil
  • 2 Tbsp Curry leaves
  • 1 tsp Kalonjee
  • 1 tsp Saunf
  • 2 tsp Garlic
  • 1 Cup Onion, chopped
  • 1 Cup Tomatoes, chopped
  • 1/2 tsp Ginger
  • 5 Nos Green Chillies
  • 1 Kg Boneless Chicken
  • 1 tsp Salt
  • 1 tsp Tomato puree
  • 1 Tbsp Red chilli powder
  • 1 tsp Cumin powder
  • 1 tsp Black salt
  • 1 tsp Peppercorn (crushed)
  • 1 Cup Water
  • 1 Tbsp Mint
  • 1 Cup Coriander

How to Make Spicy Chicken Masala

  • Heat mustard oil in a pan.
  • Add curry leaves and fry on a low flame.
  • Take out the fried curry leaves and put kalonjee, saunf and garlic in the same oil. Roast them together until yellowish-brown.
  • Now add chopped onion and mix them until golden brown.
  • Add tomato puree, ginger and green chillies to the pan and mix well.
  • Cover the pan and let it cook for a while.
  • Now open the pan and add the boneless chicken pieces to the cooked masala.
  • Mix the chicken thoroughly to coat it well with the masala.
  • Add some salt and tomato puree. Stir well.
  • Bring to simmer, and add red chilli powder, cumin powder, black salt and crushed peppercorn. Mix well.
  • Add a cup of water and let it cook till simmer.
  • Put a cup of mint leaves followed by coriander leaves. Mix thoroughly.
  • Add the fried curry leaves in the end. Mix well and cook till simmer.
  • Serve hot with little garnishing of coriander leaves on top.

 

