Sri Lankan President Sacks Srilankan PrimeMinister. Know All About It

In a surprising political development, the coalition party of the Sri Lankan government, United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) has decided to leave the National Government formed with the United National Party (UNP), UPFA General Secretary Minister Mahinda Amaraweera announced. Maithripala Sirisena installed Sri Lanka’s controversial former strongman leader Mahinda Rajapakse as the country’s new prime minister Friday, the president’s office said, in a surprise move announced moments after the incumbent premier was sacked.

But questions remain over the legality of the move, as a constitutional amendment passed in 2015 had taken away the president’s power to sack the prime minister.