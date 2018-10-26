Tata Tiago JTP to launch soon: See Price & Specs

The Tata Tiago JTP is powered by a turbocharged 1.2 liter 3 cylinder petrol engine which delivers 114 PS power at 5k rpm and 150 Nm torque at 2k-4k rpm. Transmission is taken care by a 5 speed manual gearbox. 0-100 kmph acceleration is done in 9.95 seconds while 100-0 kmph braking is achieved in 29.98 meters.

This makes Tiago JTP not only powerful and faster than every other car in the segment, but also in the segment above – including likes of Maruti Baleno RS, Tata Nexon and so on. Aiding performance on board the Tiago JTP are larger 15 inch alloys with diamond cut. Airbags and ABS comes as standard on the Tiago JTP. On the inside you have JTP logo on seats, floor mats and also on the speedometer. AC vents have border accents matching the exterior colour of the car.

The Harman touchscreen infotainment system comes with 8 speakers. The car also has parking sensors. Front and rear bumpers are completely revised to give the car a very sporty look. The dual exhaust system and JTP logos on the front, side and rear complete the exterior look of the Tiago JTP.

Styling accents also include a matte grille, alloy wheel design and side skirts along with smoked headlamps. True to its sportier stance, it gets lower ground clearance and stiffer suspension along with brake calipers making it easily recognizable as a JTP version. Price will be revealed tomorrow. Expect it to be about Rs 1 lakh more than the top end Tiago manual on sale today.