Vijay’s Sarkar release date confirmed

Tamil superstar Vijay’s upcoming film Sarkar was cleared with a ‘U/A’ certificate by the censor board on Thursday, paving the way for its worldwide release. After getting the approval of censor officials, the producers confirmed the release date as November 6.

With just two weeks for its release, the big-budget movie has courted controversy. Director AR Murugadoss has been accused of stealing the story of Sarkar from another filmmaker.

Writer and assistant director Varun Rajendran has approached the South Indian Film Writers Association claiming that Sarkar’s story is a copy of his work titled Sengol which he registered in 2007 with the Writer’s Union. His complaint is currently under an investigation.

Sarkar also stars Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Yogi Babu among others.