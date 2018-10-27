“Amit Shah Landing on Kannur Airport is Like Mocking Kerala.” Says V.T Balram

Congress leader V.T Balram said that BJP president Amit Shah’s landing on Kannur airport in Kerala, which is yet to be officially inaugurated is like mocking Kerala. He was making his comments through a Facebook post. Here isa summary of his post:

“It is surprising that Amit Shah has ‘inaugurated’ the Kannur airport. By allowing a political leader who is not sitting on any Constitutional position to land in an airport which is yet to be inaugurated, Central aviation department has misused their power. Modi Government has mocked the entire state of Kerala. It has to be made clear whether state government was aware of this. It is disappointing that Pinarayi Vijayan, in his Facebook post has not uttered a single word against the misuse of the airport”.

So far none of the BJP or left party leaders have responded to Balram words and it will be interesting to see how things pan out.