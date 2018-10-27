Latest Newscelebrities

Ayushmann Khurrana will take Karwa Chauth fast for his wife’s health and long life

Oct 27, 2018, 02:39 pm IST
Ayushmann is observing fast today, on Karwa Chauth for her.

The actor took to Twitter to share this with his fans. He posted a pic in which he had put Mehendi on his hands that had letter T written in Hindi. In the pic, the actor explained that as Tahira is unwell and she won’t be able to observe Karwa Chauth fast, this time, he is doing it for he for her long and happy life. His post didn’t just warm our heart but also showed that he is not just a great actor but an amazing human being as well. Have a look at his post.

Tahira, over a month ago, took to Instagram to share that she got her breast removed in the mastectomy surgery and also urged women to take care of themselves. “I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined,” she wrote.

