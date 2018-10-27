BJP Chief Amit Shah says “BJP Stands With Sabarimala Devotees”

With over 2,800 arrested in Kerala in a crackdown on protesters who prevented women from entering the Sabarimala temple, BJP chief Amit Shah today said the Left government in the state was misusing the issue to target BJP and RSS workers.

“Today in Kerala a struggle is going on between religious beliefs and state government’s cruelty. The Left government in Kerala has misused the Sabarimala issue. They have used it to arrest workers and supporters of the BJP and other political parties. They have jailed thousands of party workers,” he said while addressing a rally at Kannur in Kerala after inaugurating a party office in the city.

“I warn Kerala’s communist chief minister, don’t oppress devotees in the name of implementing the Supreme Court judgment,” he said, referring to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He also alleged that the crackdown by the police is part of “a communist plot against temples”. Voicing his support for those arrested, he said, “We want to assure the people of Kerala that the BJP will stand like a mountain in support of your sentiment. We will always be there for the people of Kerala and the devotees of Lord Ayyappa.”

Mr Shah explained the position of the protestors, saying, “The deity at Sabarimala is a Brahmachari (celibate) and therefore women of a certain age aren’t allowed”.

“There are many temples in India which are exclusively for women and men aren’t allowed. No man tries to enter,” he added.