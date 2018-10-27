MS Dhoni Expelled from Indian T20 squad against West Indies and Australia

MS Dhoni hasn’t been named in India’s T20I squads for the series against the Windies and Australia, with Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik being chosen as the wicketkeeping options by the MSK Prasad-led selection panel which met in Pune on Friday (October 26).

The decision to exclude Dhoni was taken with an eye on the future as far as India’s wicketkeeping options are concerned for the shortest format, while it could also be the new direction for India’s wicketkeeping after the 2019 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma will lead India in T20I series against the Windies with regular skipper Virat Kohli being rested for the three matches against the Caribbean side. Kohli, though, will be back to captain the team in the three-match T20I series against Australia which begins 10 days after the Windies series comes to an end in November.

India squad for West Indies T20Is: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem

India squad for Australia T20Is: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed