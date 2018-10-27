Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Following Sruthi’s #MeToo Allegations Actress Priyanka Upendra quits ‘FIRE’

She expressed anguish that Chetan is peddling his personal ideologies through FIRE without the consent of other members.

Oct 27, 2018, 08:02 am IST
In a new twist, actress Priyanka Upendra quit the Film Industry for Rights and Equality (FIRE) after serving it for two years.

She cited ‘ideological differences’ and the manner in which FIRE handled actress Sruthi Hariharan’s accusations against Arjun Sarja as the reason behind her decision.

Further, she said that the body which was constituted to provide safe and healthy environment for workers in the industry, especially women, has now deviated from its core objective. Instead of approaching FIRE, Sruthi did it through social media, which left her disappointed, Priyanka said, adding that FIRE was used to highlight Sruthi’s case.

She expressed anguish that Chetan is peddling his personal ideologies through FIRE without the consent of other members. Reports were doing rounds since Wednesday morning that some other members too had quit FIRE, but they could not be confirmed.

