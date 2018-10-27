How To Use Raw Garlic And Honey For Weight Loss

You can prepare the combination of honey and raw garlic and store it in a jar for daily consumption. All you need is some clean and fresh garlic cloves that are peeled, some raw or organic honey and a glass jar. Toss the peeled garlic cloves in the jar and pour the honey over them, till they’re fully covered in it. Shut the lid of the jar tightly and shake it to let the honey coat the garlic completely. Let the concoction sit for some time to allow the garlic nutrients seep out into the honey and vice versa. You can pick out one garlic clove daily, crush it with a spoon or a knife and eat it on an empty stomach to achieve quick weight loss.

Raw honey is the most original sweet liquid you will find. It is collected fresh after being produced by honeybees with the nectar they sip from flower blossoms. It is unheated, unpasteurised and unprocessed. This is not too difficult to understand as the word ‘raw’ clearly indicates being ‘uncooked’. This home remedy is good for your skin as well. This is because garlic is a natural blood purifier, which also has anti-bacterial properties. So, stop worrying about your weight and start losing it with this amazing healing combination.