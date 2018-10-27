Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor shared a cute moment: See Pics

Janhvi recently attended a charity event and was seen with her dad Boney as they shared a sweet tender moment together. Janhvi kept her hair in a high ponytail with a mint blue kurta and a natural makeup. Boney posed with his daughter and was an adorable sight ever.
Janhvi will be seen next in Karan Johar’s directorial Takht which is scheduled to release in 2020. Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor will form the ensemble cast of the film.
