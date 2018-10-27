Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor shared a cute moment: See Pics

Janhvi recently attended a charity event and was seen with her dad Boney as they shared a sweet tender moment together. Janhvi kept her hair in a high ponytail with a mint blue kurta and a natural makeup. Boney posed with his daughter and was an adorable sight ever.

Check out their photos below:

View this post on Instagram Cute moments between #boneykapoor and #janhvikapoor A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 26, 2018 at 7:55am PDT

View this post on Instagram #boneykapoor with #janhvikapoor A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 26, 2018 at 9:21am PDT

View this post on Instagram Beautiful #janhvikapoor for a charity event @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 26, 2018 at 10:17am PDT

Janhvi will be seen next in Karan Johar’s directorial Takht which is scheduled to release in 2020. Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor will form the ensemble cast of the film.