Latest Newscelebrities

Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor shared a cute moment: See Pics

Oct 27, 2018, 11:24 am IST
Less than a minute

Janhvi recently attended a charity event and was seen with her dad Boney as they shared a sweet tender moment together. Janhvi kept her hair in a high ponytail with a mint blue kurta and a natural makeup. Boney posed with his daughter and was an adorable sight ever.

Check out their photos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Cute moments between #boneykapoor and #janhvikapoor

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#boneykapoor with #janhvikapoor

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Beautiful #janhvikapoor for a charity event @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Janhvi will be seen next in Karan Johar’s directorial Takht which is scheduled to release in 2020. Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor will form the ensemble cast of the film.

Tags

Related Articles

pakistan violates cease fire
Jul 8, 2017, 09:04 am IST

Pakistan violates ceasefire: Killed two Indian civilians

Jun 19, 2018, 05:04 pm IST

Ganesh Kumar’s Issue: Goverenment Lied About the Transfer of Circle Inspector

Jan 7, 2018, 08:54 am IST

Revival of Indian economy, what the finance minister has in mind

Nov 25, 2017, 01:56 pm IST

Samantha’s new love…Affair after 41 days of marriage!!!

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close