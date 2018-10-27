KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

Kerala CM Condemns attack against Ashram of Swami Sandeepananda

Two cars and a scooter belonging to Swami Sandeepananda Girl’s School at Kundamankadav, near Trivandrum were set on fire around 2:30 am.

Oct 27, 2018, 11:27 am IST
Ashram of Swami Sandeepananda Giri in Kerala was attacked by unidentified persons early on Saturday, police said. Swami Sandeepanada supported the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala temple.

Two cars and a scooter belonging to Swami Sandeepananda Girl’s School at Kundamankadav, near Trivandrum were set on fire around 2:30 am. The attackers also put a wreath in front of the Hermitage.

According to local media reports, a white Omni and a Honda CRV were set ablaze. Police have been posted in the ashram following the attack. A case has been registered and police are on the lookout for the attackers. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the ashram in the morning and condemned the attack.

“Physical attacks happen when you can’t deal ideologically. We will not allow anyone to take law and order in their hands. Those who are intolerant towards Swami’s activities attacked his ashram,” Vijayan said.

