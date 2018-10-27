“Kerala Government is not at the Mercy of BJP”: Pinarayi Vijayan’s Reply to Amit Shah

After Amit Shah had come to Kerala and started a serious war of words, accusing Kerala Government of launching an attack against the Ayyappa devotees, it was expected that Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan would come back with a response.

Pinarayi Vijayan, through his Facebook post, said that the state government doesn’t have its power from the mercy of BJP, but of the people of the state. He exhorted the Democrats to raise their voice against the threats. He said Amit Shah’s words are against Supreme Court and Indian judiciary system.

AmiShahah had said that court should only produce verdicts which are possible to be implemented and Pinarayi noted that this is a message from Shah that he is not ready to implement the fundamental rights assured by Constitution.

Pinarayi also criticised Amit Shah’s statement that the gender equality is not to be implemented through temple entry. “Amit Shah’s is still holding on to the arguments in Manusmriti that men and women are not equal. All Democrats should raise their voice against this, he said”.

Earlier Amit shah had accused state government of misusing the Sabarimala issue. ““Today in Kerala a struggle is going on between religious beliefs and state government’s cruelty. The Left government in Kerala has misused the Sabarimala issue. They have used it to arrest workers and supporters of the BJP and other political parties. They have jailed thousands of party workers,” he said while addressing a rally at Kannur in Kerala after inaugurating a party office in the city.