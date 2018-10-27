“Kerala Govt Spreading Pseudo-Secularism to Grow Atheism”: G Sukumaran Nair

N.S.S General secretary Sukumaran Nair has lashed out at the state government again in the Sabarimala issue. He said Government is spreading pseudo-secularism to grow atheism. He added that he will not care about threats from the government and that by arresting devotees their determination cannot be weakened.

“Government is trying to damage the determination of devotees who were involved in the Nama japa procession by arresting them. It was Devaswom board who should have given the review petition against the Supreme Court verdict. We are expecting a positive verdict on November 13. If it happens otherwise, one can expect a huge protest” said Sukumaran Nair.

Sukumaran Nair had earlier said that Kerala Government’s police action against the devotees is similar to that of the one that existed during the emergency. He said as a means of peaceful protest, NSS will conduct poojas in temples and chant mantras in Karayogam to protect beliefs.

“Government’s stand against those who want the beliefs and customs in Sabarimala to be kept intact is against democracy. The actions are justified in the name of Supreme Court verdict. But even when the Constitutional right to protect one’s beliefs and customs exist, the government still did not try to file a review petition or to convince the court. Govt is not letting the Devaswom board to do it either,” he had said yesterday.