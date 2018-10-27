Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor getting Married: See Details Inside

Bollywood breakup’s relationship and marriage are common nowadays. Recent buzz in B’town is all about Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

after years of keeping their alleged relationship away from the prying public eye, Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are apparently all set to come out in the open and confirm their relationship. While the reports of the two being more than friends are out in the open since quite some time, Arjun and Malaika have always maintained a dignified silence over their relationship. Since Malaika has separated from her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and the latter has also moved on in his personal life, latest buzz suggests that she is no longer keen on keeping their relationship under wraps.

Reveals a source as quoted by Filmfare, “Malaika and Arjun are extremely fond of each other. They have never really spoken about each other but they are extremely happy in their own personal space. In a steady relationship now, Malaika and Arjun plan to take their relationship to next level and tie the knot next year.”