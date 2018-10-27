Mumbai City FC comes into the match after suffering a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of FC Goa away from home. It was a reality check of sorts for Jorge Costa’s side who wasted the opportunities that came their way before capitulating defensively in the second half.

The Portuguese tactician will be seething after such a performance and will want nothing less than three points on Saturday. While a win will quickly change the mood around the camp, another loss could potentially dampen the morale of the squad.

Delhi Dynamos are coming on the back of a 0-0 draw against Chennaiyin FC as they are still looking for their first win this season. Josep Gombau’s Spanish style of football was rather ineffective on the evening where they had only two shots on target despite having a marginally larger share of the possession.

They are far too reliant on their wingers, namely Lallianzuala Chhangte, Romeo Fernandes and Nandhakumar, to deliver quality service to Andrija Kaluderovic. The good news is that midfielders Marcos Tebar is back in the matchday squad but whether he makes the cut for the starting eleven remains to be seen.