Salman Khan Nominates Sreesanth as the Villain. Watch Video

Oct 27, 2018, 08:59 pm IST
Ever since Sreesanth returned from the secret room, he has not been a very good contestant. In yesterdays episode Sreesanth passed some very bad comments to Deepak Thakur and a few others. Sreesanth had even mimicked and ridiculed Rohit behind his back. To make the Weekend Ka Vaar episode spicier, Salman Khan showed Rohit the footage of housemates gossiping about Rohit and making fun of him.

Sreesanth had also insulted Deepak and Surbhi. He compared Deepak and Surbhi with the people who catch coins when he throws them while driving in the car.

With so much trouble associated with Sreesanth, in the next episode, Salman will take the case of Sreesanth. The video shows that Salman nominates Sreesanth as the villain of the week. Watch the video.

