“Sandeepananda Giri is not a ‘Swamy’, Just a Fraud”: K Surendran

Sandeepananda Giri, a Hindu sanyasi who had recently been in controversies for his pro-women stance in Sabarimala issue, had his Ashram in Kundamankadavu attacked. He said he had expected this attack earlier from the Sangh Parivar forces and therefore had fortified the security around him with CCTV cameras and security officers. But when the attack happened, none of the CCTVs functioned and the security officer was not present. If at least one of the cameras had functioned, it would have been easier for Police to catch the criminals.

Meanwhile, BJP leader K Surendran said that Sandeepananda Giri is not a Swamy and that he is a fraud. “Neither BJP nor Ayyappa devotees have any need to attack him”. Surendran added that the attack on Sandeepananda Giri is planned and is the reason why the CCTV cameras got switched off at the right moment.