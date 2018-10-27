Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

This time, Tanushree Dutta calls Rakhi Sawant a Drug addict and Lesbian

So just to set the record straight: I’m not a drug addict, I don’t smoke or Drink and I am most definitely not a Lesbian.

Oct 27, 2018, 07:13 am IST
Less than a minute

Following the allegation by Rakhi Sawant, Tanushree Dutta has spoken out on the matter expressing that all the new claims made against her are nothing but a nuisance. She talked to the media and commented on Rakhi’s allegations. While she didn’t take Rakhi’s name, she clarified that neither does she take drugs nor does she smoke.

In a statement reported by Zee Media’s Amit Ramsay, Tanushree said, “For those uninitiated in the art of guerrilla war tactics: Smear campaigns never run fair or square. So just to set the record straight: I’m not a drug addict, I don’t smoke or Drink and I am most definitely not a Lesbian. In fact, I’m too much of a woman for this patriarchal and misogynistic cesspool to handle. Hence, the perverted character assassination attempts to shut me up… it’s clearly not working”.

She added that one should not attempt to make a joke out of a much-needed serious movement. She said, “Let’s not make a jokery of such a serious movement that can potentially bring positive changes of mindset in our society”.

In her recent press conference, Rakhi didn’t only call Tanushree a liar but also alleged that she’s a lesbian and has raped her multiple times.

Tags

Related Articles

thunderstorm
May 9, 2018, 10:57 pm IST

Heavy Thunderstorm Kills 6 And Injured Many

DRINKING WATER IN KERALA
Aug 10, 2018, 09:43 am IST

Muddy Water Flows Through River, Quality of Drinking Water at Risk Here in Kerala

sridevi-amar-singh
Feb 28, 2018, 12:31 pm IST

This is what Boney Kapoor told Amar Singh on the night of Sridevi’s death!

Dec 2, 2017, 07:54 pm IST

BJP leader shot dead in Khunti.

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close