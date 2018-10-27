This time, Tanushree Dutta calls Rakhi Sawant a Drug addict and Lesbian

Following the allegation by Rakhi Sawant, Tanushree Dutta has spoken out on the matter expressing that all the new claims made against her are nothing but a nuisance. She talked to the media and commented on Rakhi’s allegations. While she didn’t take Rakhi’s name, she clarified that neither does she take drugs nor does she smoke.

In a statement reported by Zee Media’s Amit Ramsay, Tanushree said, “For those uninitiated in the art of guerrilla war tactics: Smear campaigns never run fair or square. So just to set the record straight: I’m not a drug addict, I don’t smoke or Drink and I am most definitely not a Lesbian. In fact, I’m too much of a woman for this patriarchal and misogynistic cesspool to handle. Hence, the perverted character assassination attempts to shut me up… it’s clearly not working”.

She added that one should not attempt to make a joke out of a much-needed serious movement. She said, “Let’s not make a jokery of such a serious movement that can potentially bring positive changes of mindset in our society”.

In her recent press conference, Rakhi didn’t only call Tanushree a liar but also alleged that she’s a lesbian and has raped her multiple times.