These Xiaomi to Get Android Pie Update. Did Your Phone Make the List?

Oct 27, 2018, 11:26 pm IST
Its been a while since Android Pie came out and many OEMs are promising the upgrade this year or early next year. Xiaomi like many other Android manufacturers are only slowly rolling out the Android Pie to its older phones. They have now released a list of devices which will get Android 9.0 pie update by the end of this year.

Xiaomi has already updated its Mi MIX 2S, Mi 8 and Mi 8 Explorer to Pie OS and the company now says the Mi 8 Pro, Mi 8 SE and Mi Max 3 will receive the latest software by the end of 2018.

These devices will at least get the beta version of the software, but can also receive a stable version in the coming months.

