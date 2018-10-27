Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Top NCP Leader leader quits Party Membership and joins Congress

On September 28, Anwar resigned from the Lok Sabha and his party, citing NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s stand on the Rafale deal with France.

Oct 27, 2018, 02:47 pm IST
Less than a minute

Nearly a month after quitting the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Tariq Anwar joined the Congress on Saturday after a meeting with party president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. Anwar along with his supporters met Gandhi at his Tughlaq Lane residence and was welcomed into the party fold, PTI reported.

According to sources, the former MP from Katihar Lok Sabha constituency would make a formal announcement of his joining the Congress party later in the day. On September 28, Anwar resigned from the Lok Sabha and his party, citing NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s stand on the Rafale deal with France.

Anwar who was the NCP’s only Lok Sabha member in Bihar said that he was upset with Pawar’s statement on the deal when the entire opposition had united to demand a probe into the deal.

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 24, 2018, 09:19 pm IST

Samsung’s New Android Phone with Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India Tomorrow

Aug 2, 2018, 06:12 am IST

Union cabinet approves stringent anti-piracy law

Oct 27, 2017, 09:49 am IST

Trump withholds sensitive documents, releases others in JFK case

Sep 22, 2018, 09:43 pm IST

Check this Out. This Will be the Strangest Manicure You Have Ever Seen!

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close