Actor Sreenivasan Reveals His Political Views and You Need to Hear It

The multi-talented genius of Mollywood industry, Sreenivasan, is credited with some of the most memorable political satires in Kerala. Sandesham, the evergreen Malayalam movie is still running hot as trolls, as the most popular dialogues that are trending among youth. The actor-scriptwriter-director Sreenivasan’s political views are therefore something that Kerala lends its ears for.

“In the movie, Sandesham, religion or corruption doesn’t feature as a topic. It is because in the politics of those days, neither was a prominent force. But in the time leading up to the current period from there, both have found it’s place in mainstream politics.

In my hometown, most of the people were communists. A few were in Congress party. Communists and Congress members will not talk to each other. My father was a Communist, My mother was from Congress, I got held in between these two views and emerged as someone who is not in any section,” says Sreenivasan.

He said his only hope in reviving the politics is in the thinking youngsters. “The share of corruption has reached the base level. Malayalis are thinking that if I got my share, why would I respond”, says the man who penned many hit movies in Malayalam.