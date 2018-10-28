KeralaLatest News

“Amit Shah is Trying to Get Applauds From Kerala by Making a ‘Communal’ Speech,” Says V.S Achuthanandan

Oct 28, 2018, 04:09 pm IST
Former Chief Minister and Chairman of Kerala’s Administrative Reforms Commision, V.S Achuthanandan has lashed out at BJP’s state president Amit Shah. “Without knowing the mind of Kerala, Amit Shah is trying to get applauds by making a communal speech”, said the senior CPI(M)leader.

“After ignoring Kerala’s long-term needs including Kanjikod Coach factory and then spreading the lie that it is, in fact, BJP who allowed all benefits to Kerala, is something that will not sell in Kerala. Everybody knows what they did to Kerala which is facing the worst flood in the century. Kerala’s citizen understands BJP’s double stand of BJP in supporting Young women’s entry into Sabarimala while speaking at North India and then coming to Kerala and urging people to protest against the same verdict”. He said it will be better if Amit Shah understands that Kerala’s citizens are aware of all these.

