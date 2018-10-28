Latest Newscelebrities

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their first Karwa Chauth

Oct 28, 2018, 10:48 am IST
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their first Karwa Chauth. Husband Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram account to post a photo of them together, spotting the moon and celebrating this pious festival of love.

Anushka Sharma observed a fast for her husband Virat Kohli. This sweetest tradition of acknowledging each other’s love usually brings the couples even closer. Earlier, typically the women were supposed to fast and pray for the long life of their husbands but as the society changed, husbands too come forward and do the same for their wives.

 

My life. My universe. ?? Karvachauth ??

