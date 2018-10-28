BDJS Explains their Final Stand on Sabarimala Young Women Entry Issue

With the Sabarimala issue getting more tangled up with each passing day, Thushar Vellappally has explained the final stand of BDJS on the issue. He said SNDP is with devotees and added that they have not asked the members to not support the protests. Thushar said that he will go ahead with the protests.

Earlier, Vellapally Natesan had said that SNDP is not with BJP in the Sabarimala protests. He had said that SNDP is with the devotees but will not engage themselves in the protests.

It is interesting that Natesan’s statement had come after Amit Shah’s statement which exhorted SNDP and BJP to fight together against Government’s policies.