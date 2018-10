The diva was recently papped at Vogue Beauty Awards and is absolutely stunning.

Janhvi was seen wearing a gold embellished gown with a thigh-high slit. While she ditched jewellery and accessories since her outfit was quite blingy, she opted for heavy make-up. She was sporting smokey eyes and nude lips and adding more glamour to her look was her hair that was curled perfectly and was making her look even sexier.

Take a look at the picture below: