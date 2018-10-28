KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

Former ISRO Chairman and Congress Leader Join BJP in Kerala after Amit Shah’s Visit

Earlier, the KPCC had suspended Raman Nair for inaugurating a protest meeting held by the BJP against the Sabarimala young women’s entry.

Oct 28, 2018, 08:23 am IST
Former Travancore Devawom board president and KPCC executive committee member G Raman Nair has joined BJP. Former Isro chairman G Madhavan Nair, Former Women Commission member Dr. Prameela Devi, Malankara church member C Thomas John and JDS district vice-president Karakulam Divakaran Nair also joined the BJP.

All the five joined the party in the presence of BJP National president Amit Shah on Saturday. Earlier, the KPCC had suspended Raman Nair for inaugurating a protest meeting held by the BJP against the Sabarimala young women’s entry. Following this, he decided to join BJP.

Raman Pilla’s migration will be a big blow to the Congress as he has a close relationship with the NSS leadership. Meanwhile, former state police chief Sen Kumar met Amit Shah in Thiruvananthapuram. Besides this, Pandalam Royal Family members Sasi Kumar Varma and Narayana Varma also met Amit Shah.

