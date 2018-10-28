ISL 2018: FC Pune City takes on Confident FC Goa – Match Preview

FC Pune City have a tough job on their hands as they make their journey to FC Goa to take on the in-form hosts in the Indian Super League here Sunday.

Not only are they playing against a team which just blew Mumbai City FC to smithereens in a 5-0 rout, they have also decided to part ways with coach Miguel Angel Portugal.

Brandon Fernandes is the only injured player in the FC Goa squad, but it doesn’t seem to be a trouble as the manager is left with a number of alternative options. Lobera wouldn’t have to bring about any changes to the starting XI against Pune. Defence has been the only department which needs even a slightest of improvement. But the coach wouldn’t mind in giving the same players another start as he has in-form substitutes waiting on the bench.

Pune City’s only injury concern is Keenan Almeida. Though they have a good list of players available, very few are meeting the objectives. Changes are sure as the new coach has taken charge. Lalcchauanmawia might make a comeback into the lineup to make the defence combat. To bolster the midfield, Rohit Kumar and Marko Stankovic are expected to start the game. The dangerous duo of Marcelinho-Alfaro might be given another chance to find the rhythm.