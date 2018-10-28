ISL 2018: Goal Feast at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as FC Goa Thrashes Pune City

FC Pune City really had a difficult task on their hands as they took on FC Goa and at the end of it all, FC Goa proved too good for Pune City FC.

Hosts FC Goa started the match on a bright note as Nawaz gave his side 1-0 lead in the fifth minute. Jahouh sent a long pass, which was brought down comfortably by Coro who darted into the box and finished without any mistake.

Three minutes later, Marcelinho Leite scored a brilliant goal for FC Pune City to level the match 1-1. Coro headed it home to snatch the lead back from FC Pune City. He crossed in the ball perfectly to head it home.

Twenty minutes into the first half and four goals were scored as Jackichand scored his second goal of the season with a tap-in to give FC Goa 3-1 lead. Emiliano Alfaro brought the Stallions back in the game with an absolute pile-driver of an effort. A lot of defensive errors by both sides is why there has already been five goals already. FC Goa punished Pune for defensive errors as they took a two-goal lead. Coro slotted it home despite his initial shot being blocked to make it 4-2.