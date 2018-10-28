The 49th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popular radio programme Mann Ki Baat was broadcasted today on All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan while the PM is currently on a two-day visit to Japan.

In his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address, he urged the youth to participate in large numbers in the ‘run for unity’ being organised on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Patel.

“October 31 marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabbhai Patel, and like every year, the youth of our nation is geared up to ‘Run for Unity’. I appeal each one of you to participate in ‘Run for Unity’ in largest possible numbers,” said PM Modi.

Modi said: “If we are able to see a united India now, it was entirely on account of the sagacity and strategic wisdom of Sardar Patel. This is the world’s tallest statue. Every Indian will now be proud to see the world’s tallest statue here on Indian soil. Sardar Patel, a true son of the soil will adorn our skies too,” he said.

Located by the banks of river Narmada, the height of this idol is twice that of America’s renowned Statue of Liberty, he said.