Rahul Easwar, Arrested For his Plan B, Gets Bail

Oct 28, 2018, 08:41 pm IST
Rahul Easwar who ran himself into trouble after revealing his plan B to stop young women from entering Sabarimala was arrested earlier and is now out on bail. He was arrested for allegedly planning to incite violence and his bail has strict conditions. Rahul has to reach station once in a week to sign and also has to assure his best cooperation with the officers in the investigation ahead.

It was on Sunday morning Ayyappa Dharma Sena leader Rahul Easwar was arrested from his apartment in Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, Thanthri family, in a newsletter, ensured that they are not owning Rahul’s action. “You should not make violence in the name of beliefs. There is a misconception that every statement that Rahul Easwar makes, represents the Thanthri family. As per the rules, Rahul has no connection with the customs and rituals in Sabarimala or the Thanthri family,” says the official statement.

