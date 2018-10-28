Rahul Easwar Says there is a High Level Conspiracy to Let Feminists into Sabarimala on this Date

Rahul Easwar, who is out on a bail, after he was arrested for allegedly inciting violence, has said that there is a high-level conspiracy ongoing to let young women into Sabarimala on November 5. He said the conspiracy includes high-level officials including Chief minister. “If that happens we will lose the case on November 13. All Ayyappa devotees should come forward to avoid this situation”, Rahul said.

Meanwhile, Thanthri family, in a newsletter, ensured that they are not owning Rahul’s action. “You should not make violence in the name of beliefs. There is a misconception that every statement that Rahul Easwar makes, represents the Thanthri family. As per the rules, Rahul has no connection with the customs and rituals in Sabarimala or the Thanthri family,” says the official statement.