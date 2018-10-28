SanghParivar Trolls DYFI Leader Who Said Amit Shah Cannot Land in Kerala

For the past few hours, Amit Shah’s Kerala visit has been the hot topic being discussed and debated. Already his statements have been answered by different political leaders, Congress’ young guns have raised opposition against Shah landing in Kannur airport, but amidst all that, Sanghparivar has found an interesting reason to troll DYFI women leader P.P Divya. One of her old Facebook posts has been dug up by right-wing forces which assumes some relevance after Amit Shah’s visit.

The post was written when Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan was stopped in Bhopal. The post says “C.M was stopped in Bhopal. Now banned in Mangalore too. If this is how things go, Amit Shah can only do a video conference with ‘Sanghis’ in Kerala”.

Obviously, she was indirectly implying that it would be difficult for Amit Shah to land in Kerala. But then things have gone exactly the opposite way and Amit Shah managed to land in Kannur airport which was not even officially inaugurated.

Some of the trolls ask Divya to wake up and respond against his visit. Another troll says Amit Shah has inaugurated the Kannur airport. A few said that if Amit Shah cannot be stopped, at least a Black flag should have been shown.

So far Divya has not responded to the trolls or not tried to hide her post.