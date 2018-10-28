Thazhaman Thanthri Family Says Rahul Easwar Doesn’t Belong to Thanthri Dynasty

After being arrested for his revelation of plan B, which was to drop blood in the Sabarimala Sannidhanam and force the temple to be closed if young women entered the temple, Rahul Easwar has suffered another setback.

Thanthri family, in a newsletter, ensured that they are not owning Rahul’s action. “You should not make violence in the name of beliefs. There is a misconception that every statement that Rahul Easwar makes, represents the Thanthri family. As per the rules, Rahul has no connection with the customs and rituals in Sabarimala or the Thanthri family”.

The family also made it clear that they cannot stand with any comment or action which will pollute the Sannidhanam. “The speech made by Chief minister in Pathanamthitta is sad. “We have no issues with the government or Devaswom board. The prosperity of devotees is our aim. We want to maintain Sannidhanam as the centre of devotion and peace”.

Earlier Rahul Easwar had said “A team of 20 was ready to shed blood in the temple by making a cut in their own arms. This was our plan B. If the abode of Ayyappa is made impured by blood or urine, the temple can be closed for three days without anybody’s permission.” This was the revelation that eventually led to the arrest of Rahul Easwar.