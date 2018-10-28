KeralaLatest News

Thazhaman Thanthri Family Says Rahul Easwar Doesn’t Belong to Thanthri Dynasty

Oct 28, 2018, 06:59 pm IST
Less than a minute

After being arrested for his revelation of plan B, which was to drop blood in the Sabarimala Sannidhanam and force the temple to be closed if young women entered the temple, Rahul Easwar has suffered another setback.

Thanthri family, in a newsletter, ensured that they are not owning Rahul’s action. “You should not make violence in the name of beliefs. There is a misconception that every statement that Rahul Easwar makes, represents the Thanthri family. As per the rules, Rahul has no connection with the customs and rituals in Sabarimala or the Thanthri family”.

The family also made it clear that they cannot stand with any comment or action which will pollute the Sannidhanam. “The speech made by Chief minister in Pathanamthitta is sad. “We have no issues with the government or Devaswom board. The prosperity of devotees is our aim. We want to maintain Sannidhanam as the centre of devotion and peace”.

Earlier Rahul Easwar had said “A team of 20 was ready to shed blood in the temple by making a cut in their own arms. This was our plan B. If the abode of Ayyappa is made impured by blood or urine, the temple can be closed for three days without anybody’s permission.” This was the revelation that eventually led to the arrest of Rahul Easwar.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 5, 2018, 11:51 am IST

Eastern United States under ‘bomb cyclone’, report of death

minor raped
Apr 23, 2018, 10:13 am IST

Minor raped near temple; case registered

Oct 3, 2017, 06:52 pm IST

Amit Shah completes three years as BJP president , growth of BJP under Shah’s leadership

Jul 20, 2018, 05:06 pm IST

Rahul or Priya? Internet Can’t Decide Which Wink is Better, What You Think?

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close