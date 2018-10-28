“Thazhaman Thanthri Stands Against Me as they are Scared of Someone”: Rahul Easwar

Rahul Easwar has had a tough last few weeks and although he has managed to get out on bail, he would feel disheartened at Thazhaman Thanthri family’s stand.

Thanthri family, in a newsletter, ensured that they are not owning Rahul’s action. “You should not make violence in the name of beliefs. There is a misconception that every statement that Rahul Easwar makes, represents the Thanthri family. As per the rules, Rahul has no connection with the customs and rituals in Sabarimala or the Thanthri family”.

Now Rahul Easwar has said that the Thazhaman Thanthri Stood against him as they are scared of someone.

“Is the Thanthri family scared because Chief minister is at the other end? I am an Ayyappa devotee and I will go ahead with the protest. On November 5th when the shrine opens, I will be at Sabarimala. Will not let young women enter the temple,” said Rahul Easwar.