This is What V.T Balram Said About Rahul Easwar’s Arrest

Rahul Easwar, the right-wing activist, who was on bail after being arrested for allegedly stopping officers on duty at Sabarimala, has again ran himself into trouble. Rahul had revealed his plan B to prevent young women from entering Sabarimala.

“A team of 20 was ready to shed blood in the temple by making a cut in their own arms. This was our plan B. If the abode of Ayyappa is made impure by blood or urine, the temple can be closed for three days without anybody’s permission”, Rahul had said earlier.

Based on this revelation, Rahul has been arrested on grounds that he tried to incite violence. Now congress MLA V.T Balram, has come out supporting Rahul Easwar’s arrest. Through his Facebook post, Balram expressed his complete support to the arrest and added that Govt has the repsonsibility to control RSS criminals.

“It is the responsibility of government to lock up RSS criminals who claims to have plotted to make the SAnnidhanam impure by shedding blood and passing urine. The request of Congress and devotees is to lock up such people. Congress is with devotees not with people who try to incite violence,” says Balram.