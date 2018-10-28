“Those Old Days of Wrong Customs Have Gone”: Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan has said that certain people are trying to take Kerala back into the old days of wrong customs. “Those times have changed. But certain people are not ready to cope with this reality. Such movements will not work in Kerala. People who try to take our society back into those days of wrong customs should be dealt with vigilance,” said Pinarayi Vijayan while inaugurating Government College in Tharur.

“There is Sree Narayana Guru who once broke a custom. That is how the temple was consecrated are Aruvippuram. The Brahminic hegemony during that time was really upset with this. In the Renaissance movements in Kerala, the left has played a big part”.

“In Brahmin society, young girls were married to older men. If he was dead soon, the girl would be left alone from childhood. There were Nair kids who couldn’t touch their father. This was a part of the ‘Sambandham’ between a Nair woman and someone from the Brahminic community. ,” he said while speaking at Palakkad.