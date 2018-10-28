Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Unhappy over S400 Deal: Trump Rejects PM Modi’s Republic-Day Invite

It should, however, be noted that the US and India ties have lately been under a lot of strain since the latter signed a defence deal with Russia.

Oct 28, 2018, 10:11 am IST
Less than a minute

US President Donald Trump turned down India’s invite to be the chief guest at the Republic Day on January 26 likely over the latter’s S-400 missile defence system deal with Russia and oil imports from Iran despite the United States sanctions. Donald Trump’s decision was conveyed by the US authorities to NSA Ajit Doval, sources said. Another reason to turn down the invitation was Trump’s domestic commitments — State of the Union (SOTU) address around that time.

India had officially sent an invite to Donald Trump in April this year. While the authorities confirmed receiving the invite, they said that the final decision was taken after 2+2 dialogue which happened in September. It should, however, be noted that the US and India ties have lately been under a lot of strain since the latter signed a defence deal with Russia.

While earlier the United States had asserted that the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act or CAATSA was not aimed at imposing damage to the military capabilities of its ‘allies or partners’, Donald Trump later said that India will soon find out if CAATSA sanctions will apply to the country after its S-400 defense deal with Russia.

Tags

Related Articles

Mar 27, 2018, 11:14 am IST

Three dams will be constructed in Uttarakhand: Minister Nitin Gadkari

Oct 12, 2017, 11:36 pm IST

Microsoft Edge now available for Android

disha and tigershroff
Mar 6, 2018, 10:39 am IST

Tiger and Disha set the stage on fire with their dance moves

Jul 21, 2018, 06:42 pm IST

Heavy Rain : Train gets stuck on waterlogged railway track , Watch Video

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close