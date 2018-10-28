What Happens When You Don’t Drink Enough Water

You’re constipated

An imbalance of fluids can affect your digestive system. “We tend to think of fibre as the primary solution to constipation, but water is equally important. Fibre helps to pull out toxins in the gut system, but those toxins can’t exit our system without being flushed out, and for that we need water,” says Dey.

Your skin gets irritated

If your body isn’t getting enough water, the effects can also show on your skin. Dr Aggarwal says dry skin, which lacks oil, is different from dehydrated skin, which lacks water. However, there are some similar symptoms, particularly flakiness, itchiness, sensitivity, tightness, and dullness. According to Dr Aggarwal, dehydrated skin can also be prone to breakouts.

You’re more likely to experience a bladder, kidney, or urinary tract infection

Kidneys and water have a sort of symbiotic relationship. Dr Aggarwal says the kidneys work to regulate your body’s water balance, but they also flush out the waste from your bloodstream and along with your liver, they act your “body’s natural filtration system.” They need water to work properly, and if they don’t have enough to do their job, you could wind up with bladder and urinary infections. “In addition, the mineral and salt deposits that naturally accumulate in your kidney require water to break down. Without it, those deposits can turn into very painful kidney stones,” says Dr Aggarwal.

You feel hungry even when you’re not

“A lot of times, people confuse dehydration for hunger. If you’ve just eaten but you’re not feeling satiated, try downing a glass of water to see if your body is really asking you for a snack. Research indicates drinking water can help fill you up,” Dey says.

You feel distracted, confused, tired and maybe dizzy

Dehydration can do a number on both energy levels and cognition, making it difficult to stay alert. In fact, Dr Aggarwal calls it the most common reason for daytime fatigue and can also lead to mood changes, including increased anger. “All of our body’s systems rely on the oxygen delivered by our blood to function. When that blood delivery is challenged by dehydration, none of our organs works at the level they should, causing sluggishness of not only the body but also of the mind and leading to short-term memory problems and difficulty focusing.”

The best way to prevent any of this from happening is to follow the recommended intake of two litres of water a day, which can be in multiple forms. Dr Aggarwal points out that you can get necessary fluids from foods, including soups, fruits, and vegetables, as well as drinks that contain water, including coffee, tea, milk and 100% fruit juice, as long as you watch your calorie intake.