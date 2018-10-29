After Deepika-Ranveer, Ranbir & Alia to get married ..?

Actress Alia Bhatt almost confirmed her relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor when she graced filmmaker Karan Johar’s celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan.

Alia has always been vocal about Ranbir being her crush. Both the stars took everyone by surprise when they together attended Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s reception. Both the stars will be seen sharing the screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

According to the sources, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will take their relationship to the next level and will tie the knot next year. The recent photos of them bonding and blending in with each other’s families prove that they have their full support and love. Reportedly, the couple will wait till Rishi Kapoor gets recovered to discuss a date for the marriage. Currently, Rishi is in New York, undergoing a medical treatment.