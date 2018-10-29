KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

BJP Chief Amit Shah likely to Visit Sabarimala Temple on this Day!

Shah's wish to trek the hills comes days after he declared BJP's full support to the agitation by the devotees against CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government's

Oct 29, 2018, 07:03 pm IST
Less than a minute

BJP president Amit Shah, who has pledged his party’s support to devotees protesting the entry of women of all ages into the Ayyappa temple, has expressed wish to offer prayers at the hill shrine in Kerala’s Sabarimala during the annual pilgrim season starting on November 17, a party leader said today.

“The BJP president has expressed a desire to visit the Sabarimala temple. But no decision has been taken so far,” a senior Kerala unit BJP leader told news agency PTI in Thiruvananthapuram.

Shah’s wish to trek the hills comes days after he declared BJP’s full support to the agitation by the devotees against CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government’s decision to implement the Supreme Court order lifting the ban on entry of women in 10-50 age group from offering prayers at the shrine.

In a scathing criticism of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for taking action against Sabarimala protesters, Shah last week claimed an “Emergency-like” situation was prevailing in the state and accused the government of “playing with fire”.

