Bollywood Celebrities celebrated Karva Chauth with partners: See Pics

Karwa Chauth is a festival of celebrating marriage and its purity. And Karwa Chauth in Bollywood is celebrated with more fanfare. While women fast for their husband’s long life, few good men also believe in fasting for their wives. And this year actors such as Ayushmann Khurrana and Abhishek Bachchan also kept fasting for their wives.

Actress Sonam Kapoor who didn’t fast took to Instagram to reveal that hubby Anand bullied him into not keeping the fast. A get together on this occasion was held at Anil Kapoor’s house and Raveena Tandon, Sunita Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, with others posed for photos together.

Check out how Bollywood celebs celebrated this year’s Karwa Chauth.