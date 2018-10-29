Bollywood Celebrities celebrated Karva Chauth with partners: See Pics

Karwa Chauth is a festival of celebrating marriage and its purity. And Karwa Chauth in Bollywood is celebrated with more fanfare. While women fast for their husband’s long life, few good men also believe in fasting for their wives. And this year actors such as Ayushmann Khurrana and Abhishek Bachchan also kept fasting for their wives.
Actress Sonam Kapoor who didn’t fast took to Instagram to reveal that hubby Anand bullied him into not keeping the fast. A get together on this occasion was held at Anil Kapoor’s house and Raveena Tandon, Sunita Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, with others posed for photos together.
Check out how Bollywood celebs celebrated this year’s Karwa Chauth.
Fasting for you is fun. #KarvaChauth pic.twitter.com/AiYIqDyGaG
— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) October 27, 2018
My life. My universe. ?? Karvachauth ?? @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/a2v18dh8rH
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 27, 2018
View this post on Instagram
Had to put this picture out.. just notice the light in the shadow of the sieve looking like the moon ? considering we couldn’t see the moon in Srilanka till 9.30 pm so WE broke our fast ( yes he fasts too ?) with a pic of the moon seen in Mumbai sent by a friend .? My Cookie @rajkundra9 you are my sun,my moon and my universe.. Thankyou for travelling with me ??Tum aye toh aya mujhe yaad gali mein aaj Chaand nikla .? Happy Karva chauth instafam.. #karvachauth #moon #srilankadiaries #hubbylove #love #life
To the synergy that binds us together ???
.#happykarwachauth #karwachauth @imdebina pic.twitter.com/l2uRubG4ks
— GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) October 27, 2018
