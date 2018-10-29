Boxer Cannot Take the Defeat, Attacks His Own Coach! Watch Video

Boxers run into such emotions during boxing that it can be a dangerous sport, even for the people around it. Ask the trainer of the Georgian boxer Shonia and he will tell you its just true.

Bizarre scenes unfolded at the end of a fight between Georgian light heavyweight Levan Shonia and Spas Genov. The bout went the distance and Shonia was about to lose on the scorecards, but evidently, he decided he wasn’t done fighting. Defeat appeared too much to bear for Georgian boxer Levan Shonia on Saturday night, as he lashed out at his own trainer.

The pair were standing in the corner, with Shonia inside the ring with his trainer standing on the edge. And for no apparent reason, Shonia was seen throwing a punch with his right hand, hitting his trainer on the shoulder. Again he went towards Genov, then backed away, and his coach tried to reel him in, only to take a right hand to the shoulder, showing some superb defence while behind the ropes. Don’t believe me? Watch this video:

?? Astonishing stuff from Bulgaria tonight as a boxer goes rogue after refusing to accept defeat and exchanges shots with his own coach. pic.twitter.com/mVsVOPB42p — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 27, 2018

The situation saw the coach desperately holding onto the ropes to prevent himself from falling off. The experienced referee soon stepped in to stop further damage.