“CPI(M) is Trying to Take Control of Sabarimala,” Says K. Surendran

BJP leader K Surendran has accused CPI(M) of trying to take control of Sabarimala. “There is a conspiracy to get CPI(M) members into Sabarimala. Organised recruiting are happening from all districts for this,” said Surendran.

“It is CPI(M) criminals who are being recruited into Sabarimala under the guise of ‘temporary employees’. Even police are letting criminals sneak into force. Govt is trying to let young women into Sabarimala at any cost to before the Supreme Court’s verdict come on November 13th”.

“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan showed such enthusiasm in Sandeepananda Giri’s issue which was not even seen in the Okhi or flood situation. C.M’s statement that it is RSS, BJP workers who organised the violence at Sandeepananda Giri’s home is unfortunate. His statement is a part of CPI(M)’s conspiracy. Only the vehicles which are insured were set to fire. CCTV did not work on just that day. N.S.S has stood strong with Devotees but Govt is even trying to change the stand of N.S.S”, said Surendran.