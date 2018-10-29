“He showed me his bedroom. Then he initiated to touch me and kiss me”: #Me too Allegations Against Rahul Easwar

Rahul Easwar is going through a tough time and is not getting any better. After being arrested for his ‘spill blood’ remark and then Thanthri Family disowning him, Rahul Easwar is now caught up in #me too allegations. It is a Facebook profile in the name of ‘Injipennu’ which has made these shocking revelations. She reveals how Rahul had lured her into coming to his home and then made inappropriate sexual advances.

“When I entered his flat, I got the wind that his mother was not there. I started to get a little scared. I was very young and naive. He said, his mother just left and will be back. So I sat down as he invited me. He had put on some movie which was soft porn. I started to feel very uneasy. Then he started to give me a tour of his flat. He showed a room and said that is his bedroom. Then he initiated to touch me and kiss me,” reveals Injipennu. Here is her Facebook post.

Rahul Easwar #Metoo This incident happened when I had passed out from 12th standard (around the year 2003 – 2004)

Rahul has so far not responded to the Facebook post.